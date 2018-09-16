Jadeveon Clowney not expected to play for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans downgraded a pair of wide receivers to out on Saturday and they’ve reportedly done the same to a key defensive player on Sunday morning.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Jadeveon Clowney will not play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Clowney was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report with back and elbow injuries. Word early on Sunday was that he’d be giving it a go, but it seems his workout did not go well enough for that to happen.

The Texans also listed outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor as questionable for the AFC South matchup. Whitney Mercilus, Brennan Scarlett and Peter Kalambayi round out the position group.

Wide receivers Sammie Coates and Keke Coutee were ruled out Saturday. DeAndre Hopkins was also listed as questionable, but multiple reports indicate he will be playing against a Titans team with plenty of injury issues of their own.