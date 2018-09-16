Jaguars go up 7-0 on sweltering day in Jacksonville

AP

It’s a hot day in Jacksonville and the Jaguars got off to a pretty hot start offensively.

After Stephen Gostkowski missed a 54-yard field goal to cap the first Patriots drive of the day, the Jaguars drove 56 yards for a touchdown. Blake Bortles hit Dante Moncrief for a four-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give the home team a 7-0 lead with just under eight minutes gone by in the first quarter.

Bortles was 5-of-7 for 43 yards overall and converted a pair of third downs with passes to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and running back Corey Grant. Grant will likely be in a bigger role on Sunday because Jacksonville is playing without Leonard Fournette.

The temperature at TIAA Bank Field at kickoff was 97 degrees. That’s the warmest it has been for any NFL game since a 2003 Packers-Cardinals game that was played outdoors in Tempe, Arizona.