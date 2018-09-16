Jaguars win challenge, push lead to 18 points in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Patriots have spent most of the second half in Jacksonville hanging around just close enough to keep thoughts of a comeback from seeming unrealistic.

That might have changed halfway through the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Donte Moncrief took a short pass from Blake Bortles and turned it into a 61-yard touchdown that pushed Jacksonville’s lead to 31-13.

Moncrief’s second touchdown of the day came one play after a Patriots punt that was close to not happening twice. A pass to running back James White was initially ruled a first down, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone challenged the spot and replays showed that White was down short of the sticks.

The Patriots were inside their own 20-yard-line, so they brought the punt team on the field. Before the snap, a Jaguars defender jumped offside but no flag was thrown and no Patriot player reacted in order to assure that one would fly. Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to be reminding defensive back Brandon King of the need to do that in such a situation, but there was no way to replay that one.