Getty Images

The Broncos have ruled tight tackle Jared Veldheer out with a concussion.

Veldheer left the game in third quarter, and doctors diagnosed him with a head injury.

The Broncos listed swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson among their inactives, so Billy Turner entered the game at right tackle in Veldheer’s spot.

Denver signed Veldheer in the offseason to stabilize the position. He spent four seasons in Oakland and four in Arizona before signing with the Broncos. Veldheer started his 103rd career game Sunday.