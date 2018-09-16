Jay Ajayi questionable to return with back injury

Getty Images

The Eagles defense got off to a rough start on Sunday.

Things haven’t gone much better for the offense. Running back Jay Ajayi lost seven yards on his first carry as the team went three-and-out against the Buccaneers defense and then he left the game altogether.

The Eagles announced that Ajayi, who went to their locker room, is questionable to return this afternoon due to a back injury.

Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood are the other backs available for the Eagles on Sunday. Darren Sproles was ruled out on Friday due to a hamstring injury.

Tampa leads 7-0 with over 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.