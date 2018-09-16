Jay Ajayi returns, but Bucs lead grows to 20 points

Getty Images

The Eagles got running back Jay Ajayi back on the field from a back injury to start the second half and he busted loose for a 20-yard gain on his first carry, but they haven’t gotten any closer to the Buccaneers on the scoreboard.

In fact, they’ve fallen further behind. The Eagles failed to convert a fourth down near midfield and gave the ball back to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

That continues to be as bad an idea as a team could have in the 2018 season. Fitzpatrick hit DeSean Jackson for a 28-yard gain to set the Bucs up inside the 5-yard-line and then hit Mike Evans for a touchdown on the next play.

That’s Fitzpatrick’s fourth touchdown pass of the day, which makes him the second player to do that in each of his team’s first two games of a season. He’s also hit four different receivers for scores on Sunday and the Bucs are up 27-7 in their bid for a second-straight win.