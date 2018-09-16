Kaelin Clay leaves on cart with ankle injury

Getty Images

Giants returner Kaelin Clay was carted off for the X-ray room in the second quarter.

The team announced Clay has an ankle injury and now lists him as out after initially calling him questionable to return.

Last week, Clay lost a fumble with 45 seconds left that ended the Giants’ hopes for a last-second comeback against the Jaguars.

He provided more adventures Sunday night, letting a punt bounce in front of him that fortuitously bounced into his hands. Clay had two returns for 11 yards before leaving.

The Giants, who claimed Clay off waivers from the Bills before the start of the season, list Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard as their backup punt returners.