Kenny Britt could return to the Patriots

Getty Images

The revolving door on the Patriots’ receiver room could be spinning again this week.

PFT has confirmed that former Patriots receiver Kenny Britt will work out for the team on Monday. The Patriots cut Britt on August 22.

Ian Rapoport first reported on the looming workout on Sunday morning.

Britt, a first-round pick in 2011 of the Tennessee Titans, appeared in three games last season, with two catches for 23 yards. In 2016, Britt had 1,002 receiving yards with the Rams.

The Patriots have been trying to hold the receiving corps together during the four-week suspension of receiver Julian Edelman, and in the aftermath of the departures of players like Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola.