LeGarrette Blount ejected with Lions losing in fourth quarter

The Lions are playing an ugly game for the second week in a row, and they’re not happy about it.

Lions running back LeGarrette Blount took his unhappiness out on 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee in the fourth quarter of today’s game: After Lee put a legal, clean hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford near the sideline, Blount walked up to Lee and shoved him hard, knocking him down.

The officials correctly ejected Blount from the game. And, despite FOX announcer Thom Brennaman oddly claiming that Lee’s hit was late, the officials also correctly did not flag Lee, who delivered his hit on Stafford while Stafford was still inbounds.

The Lions trail 30-20 in the fourth quarter.