Getty Images

The Lions are already struggling on defense, and now they’ve lost their best defensive player.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out of today’s game with the 49ers after suffering a concussion.

It’s the second straight week that Slay took a hard hit to the head. Last week Slay briefly left the game to get checked for a concussion, but he was cleared to return.

This week there will be no return, and the Lions have to be concerned about their top cover corner.