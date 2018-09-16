Making sense of the Aaron Rodgers knee injury

Posted by Mike Florio on September 16, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said that he has a knee sprain. But at least one report directly contradicts that.

A sprain is regarded as any injury to any of the four ligaments in the knee. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Rodgers has no ligament damage of any kind.

A source with knowledge of the situation calls Schefter’s report “pretty accurate,” but characterized the injury as both a knee and leg problem. So let’s assume it’s entirely accurate and that Rodgers has a sprained knee without any actual ligament damage. What, then, is wrong with the knee, and/or the leg?

The options are fairly limited, if ligament damage is off the table. Rodgers could have cartilage damage. However, the specific aspect of Schefter’s report that the injury “could take up to a couple of months to heal” doesn’t mesh with a cartilage tear, because that doesn’t heal on its own and requires some sort of surgery to remove or repair the rubbery cushioning for the knee bones.

Which leaves the knee bones. Although everyone involved continues to be very careful about what is said about the injury, logic and common sense point to some sort of bone problem that will heal in time — whether it’s a bone bruise or a small fracture or some other damage to one of the bones that make up the knee, and that can and will heal in time.

If playing can’t make the injury any worse, chances are it’s some sort of bone issue. But even if the knee itself isn’t at any specific risk of further injury, Rodgers has an overall greater risk of injury if he can’t move the way he needs to move in order to protect himself. Especially against a fierce pass rush like the one the Vikings possess.

20 responses to “Making sense of the Aaron Rodgers knee injury

  1. Anyone that’s had a sprain anywhere-just apply that feeling to the knee, except the knee is a bigger joint and mobility is extremely necessary especially when chased by big, fast and strong men.

  4. When he gets enough attention then miraculously his knee improves. Not sure who the biggest diva is between Rodgers and Big Ben.

  7. Fake injury. He was playing like garbage up to that point in the game, and his ego can’t handle being an average QB. So he faked an injury so Kizer had to go out there and look even worse. So now that everyone got to see a bad QB in a packers jersey, Erin makes a “triumphant” return to play a tired defense and looks great again. What a big man! He’ll be fake limping again as soon as vikes defense gives him trouble today. Tweet that!

  10. With everything going on in the NFL, why all the obsession with Rodger’s knee? Is he that great a player, that everything else is immaterial? I’m sure Barr and the Vikings defense will do everything they can to take him out.

  11. Vikings have a very solid D, no question about that. But they have nobody like Mack on their team. Rodgers might get chased a bit, but since the Oline is pretty healthy, they should keep Rodgers upright most of the time. Remember, the starting five never played a single snap as a complete unit in the preseason. Makes sense that it took them most of the first have to get into a groove again. Rodger’s may get chased a few times and maybe even sacked once or twice, but should come out of the game no worse for the wear.

  12. Like him or not, there is not ONE person here who posts derogatory remarks about No. 12 who wouldn’t want him as his starting QB.

  13. I’m leaning towards a bone bruise… I think he was more scared of a significant injury at first and then after going to the clubhouse with the medical team, relalized it wasn’t really bad and came back out to play… Now he is in a bad spot because he will be chastised for not being tough…

  14. ninefingers9 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    What a Mary! I’ve seen a fellow iron worker slice his hand clean off…was back to work Monday morning.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    Never happened.

  15. As a Vikings fan, glad he is playing. It will give us fans a better game overall, and I think it will really inspire the Vikings D.

    I hope Rodgers does not get re-injured, but I suspect there is a pretty good chance it could happen. Big game.

  18. I don’t want Rodgers to be injured. I don’t want the Packers to have any excuses. And, I don’t wish real injuries on anybody. However, I hope the Vikings knock the snot out of him today enough that he feels it for a week or two. I would think the game plan is to hit him hard and hit him often today. Within the rules of the game of course.

  19. Two hours away, fixin to be a great game. A lot of fun this week with the back and forth with pack fan, all in fun. There are some pack fans that take it too seriously and get triggered, to those I apologize for hurting your little feelings.

  20. He’s the NFL’s little sweet heart princess! they have the Aaron Rodgers rule now becuz he was knocked out all season last year by Barr!! I’m sure if he starts to lose we’ll see him carted off to the locker room and if he starts winning he’ll stay in…. I can’t wait til the Vikings defense put him in his place…. again!!

