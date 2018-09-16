Markus Golden not ready to return for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals have gotten glimpses of defensive end Markus Golden on the practice field, but he’s not ready to play yet.

Golden was among the Cardinals’ inactives for today’s game against the Rams, despite getting a bit of work this week in practice as he comes back from a knee injury.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham is also inactive, as he works back from his Achilles injury. Also inactive for the Cards are tackle Andre Smith, defensive tackle Olsen Pierre, quarterback Mike Glennon, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and tackle Korey Cunningham.

For the Rams, linebacker Mark Barron is inactive again as he deals with his injured Achilles. Also inactive for the Rams are wide receiver Mike Thomas, quarterback Brandon Allen, running back John Kelly, linebacker Trevon Young, and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.