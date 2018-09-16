Matt Patricia falls to 0-2 as Lions come up short in San Francisco

The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell after back-to-back 9-7 seasons, which suggests that the front office thinks the team is talented enough to win at least 10 games.

Matt Patricia does not look like he’s going to win 10 games.

Patricia, the Lions’ first-year head coach, saw his team fall to 0-2 today in San Francisco with an uninspired performance through three quarters, followed by a fourth-quarter comeback that fell short.

For the second week in a row, the Lions collapsed in the third quarter. Last week they were outscored 31-7 in the third quarter by the Jets, and this week they were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter by the 49ers. That would suggest Patricia has some work to do on his halftime adjustments.

The Lions did show some fight today, making it interesting late in the fourth quarter. The final score was 30-27, and in the final minutes the Lions appeared to be in great shape to win the game when Jimmy Garoppolo threw a terrible pass that the Lions intercepted and returned deep into 49ers territory. But the pick was called back on a penalty on the Lions, and that was the closest Detroit got.

The 49ers got their first win of the season after falling to the Vikings last week, but they have some problems to address. That starts with Garoppolo’s ability to feel the pass rush and get rid of the ball quickly: Garoppolo was sacked six times, and has already been sacked more times this year than he was all of last season.

But a win is a win for the 49ers, and they’re now 1-1. The Lions and Patricia are 0-2.

    If Lions think Caldwell peaked at getting to playoffs and not winning, then moving on was the right move. Patricia doesn’t have to win 10 games this year to make the move correct, he just needs to make them a better team that goes to the playoffs and wins. Even if that takes two or three years.

  7. It’s a mediocre team with a new head coach. Two of pro football’s greatest statistical players have chosen retirement over continuing to play for the franchise. They made a mistake when they paid Suh and now they’ve made another paying Stafford. I’d let Patricia figure who wants to be a part of the rebuild and let the guys who find it tough go at season’s end. I’m not even remotely a fan of the Lions but the reality is that ownership has mismanaged them for half a century and it’s time for them to let their new coach break up the nonsense.

  8. Guess a headline grab blaming Patricia. Put this one on Stafford, miseed a couple TD’s with overthrows. He looks like he’s been on the Brady diet and it’s not workin. Lions looked pretty good in another lose.

  10. Shannahan was a rookie head coach last year and did not start out strong. Finished strong though. When Joe Gibbs took over the Redskins, same thing. So it could take a half season to get things right, then hopefully it will carry over in to next season and beyond.

  11. I feel a little more hopeful, although they didn’t seem to play for the win at the end. I was scratching my head why they weren’t trying to be more aggressive, or why they weren’t trying to preserve the clock during that last drive a little better. Stafford’s done this many times before with success!

  14. To the guy above: They never payed suh beyond his rookie deal, if you recall, he went to Miami. Biggest difference this year vs last between a 9-7 team that wasn’t very good but was ok, the defense.

    Patricia trying to convert this team to a 3-4 two gap system has been brutal so far, because they don’t have the personnel. They get gashed in run defense, and have no pass rush. I pointed this out all preseason. The sacks today were coverage sacks, so don’t try to dress that up as a pass rush. So between a drop off in defensive play, and Stafford not playing up to last years standards (may have been his most efficient year ever last year), and this is what you have
    A football team that went from 9-7 and ok to very bad and will struggle to win 3-4 games. If you are a lions fan just hope they draft high enough to land an impact pass rusher, because ansah is always hurt and they’d be crazy to pay him.

  17. That’s ok. Pats fans will coe up with an excuse. Not one coach and I think few platers ever succeeded. BB? genius. Teacher? no.
    Too soon to rate Matt. But it ain’t looking good.

  18. Yet another cheating patriots assistant who cant win a game without cheating. This is an epidemic not a one time thing, proven convicted cheaters

  22. Honestly, this week’s Lion’s team looked exactly like the team of the last 2-3 seasons where they let a bad team get ahead, and it’s a crap shoot whether or not they can catch up. Crap shoot failed today.

  25. I’m hoping this season is SO bad it blows up the Stafford era. Would be nice if Patricia looked pathetic enough to go too. The Lions need REAL experience at the coaching position. Let’s just be done with Stafford and put that money elsewhere. We need a hungry young QB and more money for a lot of other positions.

  26. I saw OUR president, Mr. Trump, wearing a shirt today with Patricias face and a BIG red clown nose

