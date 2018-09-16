Michael Thomas sets record for most catches in first two games

Getty Images

The Saints eked out a victory over the Browns on Sunday to even their record to 1-1 on the year and wide receiver Michael Thomas had a big role in that effort.

Thomas caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Saints erase a 12-3 deficit and put the team in position for a win. Those two catches were part of 12 overall for Thomas on the day and he now has 28 catches through the first two weeks of the season.

“It’s a long season, man. I’m trying to play in the championship. I’m trying to play in the Super Bowl,” Thomas said, via ESPN.com. “I’m trying to do big things here, so individual stats at the end of the day, with a player of my caliber and the guy behind center and the offensive line and all the tools around me, I’m gonna catch a lot of footballs. I’m gonna get open. I’ve been doing that my whole life. So now what can I do to add value to this team and take the next step?”

Thomas also lost a fumble for the second straight week, so he and the Saints have a lot to clean up before they return to work ahead of a Week Three trip to Atlanta to face the 1-1 Falcons.