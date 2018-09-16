Mike Wallace heads to locker room on cart

Getty Images

Things aren’t getting much better for the Eagles in Tampa.

They gave up a touchdown on Tampa’s first offensive play, running back Jay Ajayi is questionable to return after hurting his back and now wide receiver Mike Wallace has gone to the locker room on a cart.

Wallace made what appeared to be his first catch since signing with the Eagles this offseason, but it was wiped out by a penalty and Wallace then needed medical attention on the field. It looked like trainers were checking out his knee on the sideline and Wallace was walking gingerly before the cart was summoned to take him off the field.

The Eagles are playing without Alshon Jeffery. Shelton Gibson is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Left tackle Jason Peters went to the sideline shortly after Wallace, so the injuries are piling up for the Eagles offense.