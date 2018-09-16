Mike Zimmer on Daniel Carlson: Guys are supposed to do their jobs

Getty Images

The Vikings drew even with the Packers on a late Kirk Cousins touchdown pass and two-point conversion, survived a Mason Crosby field goal attempt at the end of regulation and then had two chances to add points to their total in overtime.

Daniel Carlson missed both field goal attempts, however, and the Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field. Carlson also missed another field goal earlier in the game and head coach Mike Zimmer was asked about not trying to get the ball into the end zone before Carlson’s final miss.

Zimmer said the decision on the sideline was to put the ball in the middle of the field because Carlson “drills them” in practice. Zimmer added that “guys are supposed to do their jobs” and was asked if he and General Manager Rick Spielman will look for someone else to do what Carlson failed to do on Sunday.

“I don’t know,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “It’s too early. Rick and I have barely talked yet. Rick and I will sit down and we’ll talk about it.”

Carlson, who was drafted in the fifth round, said he wanted to look at film to see what he did wrong, but did say the “last one was probably more just something with confidence after missing twice earlier.” He added that he wants to prove his ability to his teammates over the rest of the season, but it sounds like it’s no sure thing that he’ll get that chance.