New sod at Heinz Field, even before home opener

Getty Images

During last Saturday night’s game between Penn State and Pitt, the grass at Heinz Field looked rough. Not quite non-bouncing-punt rough. But rough.

The powers-that-be noticed, and they reacted.

Via Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, the field received new sod in advance of Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Pitt game and, more importantly, Sunday’s regular-season home opener for the Steelers, against the Chiefs.

“The field will be monitored throughout the year, [and] management will adjust as needed for a new surface, similar to years past,” Lauten said.

Heinz Field hosts 10 Steelers home games (including preseason), all Pitt home games, and in late November a smattering of WPIAL high-school championship games. It would be easier to install synthetic turf and be done with it, but if you haven’t noticed the team that essentially runs the venue can be a little stubborn.