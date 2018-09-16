NFL Foundation donating $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief

Getty Images

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the rains associated with the storm continue to cause major damage in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Thirteen deaths have been attributed to the storm and the National Hurricane Center warns of “catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding and an elevated risk for landslides” in the days to come. When the storm does subside, relief efforts will be widespread and the NFL Foundation announced a $1 million donation on Sunday morning.

“The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Natural disasters like these are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Panthers also pledged “to develop a plan to best assess the needs of the region and ensure we can effectively deploy resources to those most impacted.” The NFL Foundation donation is earmarked for “organizations that will address the immediate needs” of the affected areas.