NFL sets new mark for early-season ties

Ty Webb may have had a lot of nice ties, but there’s no such thing as a nice tie in football.

The NFL has had two not-so-nice outcomes in each of the first two weeks. It’s the first time since 1971 that the NFL opened a season with a tie in Week One and a tie in Week Two.

Back then, games tied at the end of regulation ended in a tie. Starting in 1974, the NFL added an overtime period. For more than four decades, the extra session lasted 15 minutes. In 2017, the NFL reduced overtime to 10 minutes.

Last week, the Steelers and Browns tied at 21. On Sunday, the Vikings and Packers tied at 29. Forty-seven years ago, the Dolphins and Broncos tied at 10 in Week One, and the Falcons and Rams tied at 20-20 in Week Two.