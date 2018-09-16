Packers and Vikings headed to overtime

AP

The Vikings are on the verge of their first “You like that?” moment.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins led them back from a late deficit, forcing overtime with a touchdown and two-point conversion, leaving them tied with the Packers 29-29.

It took a missed Mason Crosby field goal to secure the chance at more football (he hit a 52-yarder before it was waved off for a timeout), giving the Vikings a second life after a day of near-misses for Cousins.

He was intercepted late in the game by HaHa Clinton Dix, and a game-killing pack on the final possession was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Clay Matthews (his second one of those in two weeks).

But for the moment, those are an afterthought, as they still have a chance for a road win.