Packers up 17-7 on Vikings at halftime

Getty Images

It might not be as dramatic as last week, but that would be hard for Aaron Rodgers to pull off.

As it stands, the Packers quarterback has played sufficiently well, and the Packers lead the Vikings 17-7 at halftime.

Rodgers, wearing a brace on the left knee which was injured last week against the Bears, is 12-of-17 for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Packers are clearly trying to protect Rodgers with short, quick passes, and he’s made them efficiently. But we’re used to seeing him make plays, especially after last week’s comeback.

The first half has witnessed a few rare occurrences, on both sides of the ball.

The Packers’ first score was on a blocked punt which rookie cornerback Josh Jones recovered for a touchdown.

The Vikings then responded with Kirk Cousins hitting Laquon Treadwell for a touchdown. It was the first career touchdown reception for the 2016 first-rounder, after he failed to reach the end zone in his first 26 games.