Panthers embracing Cam Newton as a runner

Remember when the Panthers were intent on making quarterback Cam Newton not a runner? With one game in the books in the Norv Turner era as the team’s offensive coordinator, Newton ran plenty.

In all, he had 13 carries for 58 yards against the Cowboys, making him the team’s leading rusher for the game. At one point in the first half, the Panthers had three straight designed runs in a row for Newton.

Newton had as many rushing attempts only twice last year, he had no game with at least 13 rushing attempts in 2016, and he had only one gam with at least 13 rushing attempts in his MVP season of 2015.

It will be interesting to see whether Newton continues to run the ball as much as he did in future weeks. If he does — and if he can stay healthy — Newton can become an MVP candidate once again, if the Panthers fully embrace his skills as both a runner and a passer.