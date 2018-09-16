Patrick Chung, Trey Flowers out with concussions

Getty Images

The Patriots are down a couple of defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Defensive end Trey Flowers left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and the team announced that he has been diagnosed with one. Safety Patrick Chung did not return to the field after halftime and the team announced that he received the same diagnosis.

The Patriots could have used both players on the first Jacksonville drive of the third quarter. The Jaguars held the ball for over seven minutes while driving for a Josh Lambo field goal that put them up 24-3. Blake Bortles and Keelan Cole remained hot on the drive and the Jaguars have not shied away from throwing the ball since the start of the second half.

New England could not answer with a positive drive of their own and punted the ball back after a minute, but they forced a fumble a couple of plays later to get the offense back on the field.