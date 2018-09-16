Patrick Mahomes ties team record, breaks NFL record

Getty Images

For everyone who questioned the Chiefs for not waiting another year before moving on from Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes is going to be OK.

The Chiefs’ second-year quarterback threw his sixth touchdown pass of the day, tying Len Dawson’s team record for a single game. Dawson threw six against the Broncos on Nov. 1, 1964.

Mahomes has more touchdowns than incompletions today, giving the Chiefs a 42-30 lead in the fourth quarter. He is 20-of-23 for 309 with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions this season.

That is an NFL record for the most touchdown passes through the first two games of the season. Drew Brees (2009) and Peyton Manning (2013) previously held the record with nine each in their team’s first two games.

Mahomes’ six touchdown passes today have gone to five different receivers, with Travis Kelce getting two.