Raiders are feeling hot, hot, hot with 12-0 halftime lead in Denver

Case Keenum played at the University of Houston, so he should be used to the heat.

But he and the Broncos have melted in the sweltering heat in Denver, where the official game-time temperature of 92 degrees set a new record for a game there.

Keenum had a brutal first half, completing only 4 of 10 passes for 18 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 8.3 before a last-play hook-and-lateral picked up 20. (So he finished the first half 5-of-11 for 38 yards and an interception for a passer rating of 16.5.)

Phillip Lindsay has rushed for 63 yards on four carries.

The Broncos’ best play of the first half was negated by a penalty. Von Miller sacked Derek Carr and forced a fumble the Broncos recovered. It would have been his fourth sack and third forced fumble of the season, but officials penalized Todd Davis for defensive holding.

Miller later added his fourth sack.

The Raiders have gotten field goals of 26 and 46 yards from Mike Nugent, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left until intermission. Nugent’s extra point was blocked.

Carr has completed 18 of 19 passes for 158 yards, and Lynch has 34 yards on 10 carries.

With Dwayne Harris sidelined with a foot injury, Jordy Nelson had his first punt return since 2009. He returned it 7 yards.

The Raiders led the Rams 13-10 at halftime Monday night before wearing down in the second half and losing 33-13.

Oakland had only one penalty for 10 yards in the first half after getting 10 penalties for 145 yards in the first half of the season opener.