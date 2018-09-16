Rams cruise to easy win over Cardinals

AP

It’s possible that neither the Raiders nor the Cardinals are very good at football.

But the Rams have played two games, and won them both convincingly, so it may be fair to assume that they are.

Sunday, the Rams punched the clock on a workmanlike 34-0 win over the Cardinals.

The Los Angeles defense was dominant, limiting the Cards to 136 yards and five first downs, and didn’t let them cross midfield until the final minute of the game. They let quarterback Sam Bradford finish the game, though it won’t be long before people start asking about rookie Josh Rosen.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff was 24-of-32 for 354 yards and a touchdown, and Brandin Cooks had seven catches for 159 of those yards.

The only concerns for the Rams appear to be injury-related.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein was active for the game, but apparently suffered a groin injury in pre-game warmups, and didn’t kick. Punter Johnny Hekker hit one field goal (a 20-yarder) and they scored three two-point conversions. That’s obviously a bigger concern for the future, but they got by with easy Sunday.

Running back Todd Gurley left the game in the second half, but it was only cramps. Prior to that scare, he ran for three touchdowns (though only had 42 yards on 19 carries, which seems like a quibble).

For the Cardinals, veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald left with a hamstring injury, and they announced his return as questionable. The only real question is why they’d have considered putting him back in.