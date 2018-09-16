Randy Gregory, Olivier Vernon inactive for Cowboys-Giants

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he expected Randy Gregory to play this week, barring health issues. A health issue is keeping Gregory from playing tonight.

The Cowboys included Gregory among their inactive list for tonight’s game against the Giants.

Gregory remains in the concussion protocol, though he returned to practice on a limited basis late in the week. There were reports he could be facing further league discipline, but Jones said earlier in the week those were unfounded.

Also inactive for the Cowboys are quarterback Mike White, safety Xavier Woods, defensive end Datone Jones, center Travis Frederick, guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, and tight end Dalton Schultz.

For the Giants, the list is the same as last week, with injured outside linebacker Olivier Vernon leading the list, along with quarterback Kyle Lauletta, safety Kamrin Moore, cornerback Michael Jordan, linebacker Tae Davis, and centers Evan Brown and Spencer Pulley.