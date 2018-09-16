Report: Carson Wentz on track for Week Three return

AP

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Eagles in Tampa on Sunday, but a report on Sunday indicates this might be his last one for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Carson Wentz is “on track” to play against the Colts in Week Three. That report comes a week after Schefter’s colleague Chris Mortensen reported that game was a realistic one for Wentz to make his first game appearance since tearing his ACL and LCL last season.

Last Wednesday marked nine months since he went down with that injury and Wentz has been participating in practice. While he has yet to receive final medical clearance, Mortensen reported that the Eagles’ data showed he has progressed to a point of being able to protect hmself on the field.

“That’s correct,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s what we’ve seen really since he came back into 11-on-11 as training camp progressed.”

The Eagles will host the Colts and travel to Tennessee before returning home for a game against the Vikings in Week Five.