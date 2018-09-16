Report: Joey Bosa expected to be out into October

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said this week that defensive end Joey Bosa is unlikely to play in Week Three due to the foot injury that’s kept him out of the lineup for the first two weeks of the season, but the absence may extend well beyond that.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bosa is expected to remain out of the lineup into October. That would make his earliest return date October 7 when the Chargers host the Raiders in Week Five.

Per the report, the hope is that Bosa’s swelling goes away as he does rehab work in the days and weeks to come. If it doesn’t, surgery would be an option and Bosa’s absence would presumably extend well into the season.

Melvin Ingram and Isaac Rochell will be the top players on the edges of the defensive line against the Bills on Sunday and beyond.