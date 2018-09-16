Report: Marcus Mariota isn’t able to grip ball normally

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that he expects both of the team’s quarterbacks to play against the Texans on Sunday.

Blaine Gabbert relieved Marcus Mariota in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins after Mariota injured his right elbow and the injury has continued to be an issue for Mariota all of this week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that, as of Saturday night, Mariota “still isn’t able to grip the ball normally.”

Given the nature of the quarterback position, that would seem to make him an unlikely participant in Sunday’s game. Per the report, however, the team has yet to decide which player will start the game and that it is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

Injury issues abound for the Titans offense this week. Left tackle Taylor Lewan and right tackle Jack Conklin have both been ruled out, and Schefter reports top backup Dennis Kelly, who has been hospitalized with a virus, will also miss the game. Tyler Marz, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, and Kevin Pamphile are expected to start at tackle for Tennessee.