Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel active in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette isn’t

Getty Images

Both the Patriots and Jaguars came into Sunday’s game with running backs listed as questionable on their injury report and the final calls wound up being more positive for the Patriots than the home team.

Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel are both active for Sunday’s game. Burkhead was in the concussion protocol this week while Michel will be making his NFL debut after missing the opener with a knee injury. The Patriots lost Jeremy Hill to a torn ACL in that game.

On the Jacksonville side, they will not have Leonard Fournette. Fournette missed practice all week with a hamstring injury that forced him out of the opening win over the Giants and reports on Sunday morning indicated he’d be out.

There was better news about defensive end Calais Campbell. Campbell was a late addition to the injury report with a knee issue, but he’s active for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Leon Jacobs, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, offensive lineman Chris Reed, offensive lineman Josh Walker, offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. and defensive end Dawuane Smoot are also inactive for Jacksonville.

Offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, cornerback J.C. Jackson, right tackle Marcus Cannon, cornerback Keion Crossen, wide receiver Corey Coleman, defensive end Derek Rivers and running back Kenjon Barner are inactive for New England.