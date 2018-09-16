Ryan Fitzpatrick: This offense is a quarterback’s dream

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s four touchdown performance against the Saints was the biggest surprise of Week One and it was hard to find predictions that he’d match that outing against the Eagles in Week Two.

That’s just what Fitzpatrick did, however. Fitzpatrick threw for 402 yards and four scores in the 27-21 victory over the defending Super Bowl champs to move Tampa to 2-0 on the season. He then rocked the podium at his press conference in duds borrowed from DeSean Jackson to score another win.

Magic, both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/Qops3unOD1 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 16, 2018

Jackson caught a 75-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick on Sunday, O.J. Howard scored from the same distance and Fitzpatrick also hit Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for touchdowns before the afternoon was over. After the game, the quarterback noted how much talent he has around him while discussing his Fitzmagical start to the 2018 season.

“It’s a quarterback’s dream to be in the huddle with those guys,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m getting to do it with the guys up front. I’m getting time to survey the field and pick and choose. It was another day. We had our struggles. It wasn’t perfect. There was a little bit more of a grind than last week. We had our lull for a little bit. But the guys stayed on it and made plays when they had to.”

Through Sunday afternoon’s games, the only guy to throw more touchdown passes this week or this season is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback tossed six of them in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, who will be in Tampa next Monday night in a matchup that looks promising for the veteran.