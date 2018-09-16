Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookies play their first home game on Sunday.

A look at how the Dolphins have fared against rookie quarterbacks recently.

The Patriots added some depth to the offensive line on Saturday.

Jets fans will welcome QB Sam Darnold for his first MetLife Stadium start.

The Ravens missed LB C.J. Mosley on Thursday night.

It’s been a year since the Bengals changed offensive coordinators.

How will the Browns approach stopping RB Alvin Kamara?

The Steelers defense will be trying to stop Tyreek Hill on Sunday.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien will be facing off with former assistant Mike Vrabel on Sunday.

Do the Colts need to throw deep more often?

With Leonard Fournette ailing, the Jaguars moved to add running back depth.

Titans S Kevin Byard and CB Logan Ryan came up short in a cooking competition.

Getting to know Broncos rookie RB Phillip Lindsay.

Delving into the Chiefs’ matchup with the Steelers.

The Chargers believe they can stop dropping passes.

Raiders tackles Kolton Miller and Donald Penn should have their hands full with the Broncos.

The Cowboys open their 10th season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

Are the Giants in denial about T Ereck Flowers?

Said Eagles DE Brandon Graham of being the team’s longest-tenured player, “It means a lot, man. I mean, I’m just trying to make sure I hold on and keep getting better every year. Hopefully, I’ll be here a little longer because I really enjoy it here. I feel like I offer a whole lot as far as leadership on the field. My goal coming into the league was 15 years.”

Said Washington WR Paul Richardson, “I think having an offense with a running quarterback that can pass and having those running backs that are catching the ball out of the backfield as well as making plays in between the tackles, you know, that keeps defenses honest.”

Bears LB Leonard Floyd is doing his best to keep a broken hand from slowing him down.

After getting blown out in Week One, Sunday’s game feels like a big one for the Lions.

A look at what TE Jimmy Graham brings to the Packers offense.

Reviewing Vikings QB Kirk Cousins‘ past games in hostile environments.

The Falcons will need a good game from LB Duke Riley this week.

Will the Panthers show improvement on offense Sunday?

DT Taylor Stallworth is in line to make his Saints debut.

The Buccaneers need to be ready for Eagles trickery on Sunday.

The Cardinals are underdogs on Sunday.

Limited preseason reps didn’t have a negative impact on the Rams offensive line.

A list of the 49ers’ best moments at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks head into Monday night with several injured starters.