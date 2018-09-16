Teammate says Bills’ Vontae Davis retired at halftime

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Vontae Davis was in the lineup at the start of today’s game. By the second half, he was no longer on the team.

At least, that’s the word from the Bills’ locker room, where veteran defender Lorenzo Alexander said he was told at the start of the second half that Vontae Davis had quit on the team, right then and there, and decided to retire.

Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to go into details about what happened with Davis but confirmed that he chose to stop playing.

“He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done,” McDermott said.

Davis wasn’t spotted anywhere on the field or on the sideline after halftime, but the team said there was no injury issue. It appears that Davis just decided he’d had enough and no longer wanted to play. Davis signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Bills this offseason, but it sounds like he has no intention of honoring that contract.