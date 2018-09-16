Texans score late in first half to cut Titans lead to 14-7

Getty Images

The Texans finally got on the scoreboard, with DeAndre Hopkins catching 28-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 58 seconds left in the first half. It cut their halftime deficit to 14-7.

The Titans have two sacks of Watson and three other hits on him, mostly making his life miserable. On his touchdown throw, Watson had to scramble around to buy time before finding his favorite receiver running free.

Playing without starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion), backup right tackle Dennis Kelly (illness) and starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow), the Titans have pulled out all the stops.

They have run the Wildcat offense with running back Derrick Henry and have scored on a fake punt.

Safety Kevin Byard thew a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide open safety Dane Cruikshank on the fake punt. Blaine Gabbert threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Taywan Taylor for the Titans’ second touchdown.

Gabbert has completed 5 of 9 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Henry has 11 carries for 32 yards, including four carries for 17 yards out of the Wildcat on the team’s touchdown drive.

Watson has gone 10-of-14 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hopkins has two catches for 51 yards and the score, and Lamar Miller has five carries for 33 yards.