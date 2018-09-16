Titans using Wildcat offense with Derrick Henry

AP

The Titans are pulling out all the stops against the Texans.

They have used a fake punt for one score and five Wildcat snaps to running back Derrick Henry to help get them another one. Despite playing without multiple starters, including their starting quarterback, the Titans lead the Texans 14-0.

The Titans have had three players throw passes, only one a quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert is 2-for-3 for 25 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Taywan Taylor. Safety Kevin Byard thew a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide open safety Dane Cruikshank on a fake punt, and Henry threw an 8-yard pass to Taylor.

Henry took five consecutive snaps out of the Wildcat, running for 6 and 5 yards, throwing the pass to Taylor and running for 1 and 5 yards. The Titans capped the nine-play, 56-yard drive with Gabbert’s touchdown throw.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is pulling out all the stops, doing anything and everything he can to get a victory, and Tennessee is on its way to doing just that.