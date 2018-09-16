Titans win without Marcus Mariota, 20-17

Getty Images

Houston reached the Tennessee 21 on a 31-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining, but with no timeouts remaining, time expired on the Texans.

The Titans held on for a 20-17 victory.

It was Mike Vrabel‘s first win as head coach, coming against the team where he served as defensive coordinator last season.

Ryan Succop hit the game-winning field goal — a 31-yarder — with 1:00 remaining.

The Titans celebrated a game they weren’t expected to win without their starting quarterback, their starting tackles and their backup right tackle, among others. They won anyway, with Vrabel pulling out all the stops.

Tennessee used a fake punt — a 66-yard touchdown throw from safety Kevin Byard to safety Dane Cruikshank — and the Wildcat offense to surprise Houston.

Blaine Gabbert, who started in place of injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, went 13-for-20 for 117 yards and a touchdown. Corey Davis caught five passes for 55 yards.

Jadeveon Clowney, who was inactive with elbow and back injuries, was flagged for taunting from the sideline. The 15-yard penalty aided the Titans in their game-tying drive to set up Succop’s 42-yard field goal with 9:43 left.

With the game tied 17-17, the Texans drove to the Titans 37. They punted, and Tennessee drove for the winning points.

Watson went 22-of-32 for 310 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Hopkins caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Will Fuller had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.