Vikings and Packers tie after missed kicks

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 16, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
AP

With a couple of hundred million dollar’s worth of quarterbacks on the field, the Packers and Vikings game came down to kickers.

Of course.

Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed a pair of field goals in overtime, with the second coming as time expired, leaving the Packers and Vikings tied 29-29.

The 35-yarder as the 70th minute ticked off the clock was painful, but his third of the day. The fifth-rounder from Auburn also missed a 49-yarder earlier in overtime, and a 48-yarder in regulation.

Of course, if Packers kicker Mason Crosby had hit his, it would have never gotten that far.

Crosby had hit his first five field goals in regulation, and his first chance at his sixth one. But the 52-yarder was waved off after a timeout, and he missed the subsequent attempt.

That overshadowed a game of odd twists and big plays, and a penalty which will be discussed all week.

The Vikings only had a chance at overtime when a Kirk Cousins interception was wiped away by a roughing the passer penalty on Clay Matthews, his second in as many weeks. This one will be debated, because it’s unclear what Matthews might have done differently. But with the added chance, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen with a late touchdown and Stefon Diggs for the two-point conversion to even the score.

Cousins finished 35-of-48 for 425 yards and four touchdowns and an interception, giving him an edge over the guy who surpassed him as the richest quarterback in the league. Aaron Rodgers, playing on an injured and heavily braced left knee, was 30-of-42 for 281 yards and a touchdown.

79 responses to “Vikings and Packers tie after missed kicks

  5. After missed kicks and Referee intervention.

    No one watching that game can honestly say the Vikes weren’t helped out. Over. And over. And over. And over.

    The most egregious one was he non call on Smith when he elbowed Davante Adams head on what would have been the clinching touchdown.

  6. Vikings have needed to fire their special teams coach for awhile now, probably since all the Chris Kluwe drama. Now is the time.

    Also, google is seeing an uptick in “NFL Free agent kickers” across Minnesota and Cleveland.

  14. The football gods gave the NFL what it deserved making Mathews hit roughing the passer. There is no way the NFL survives as the most popular sport in America if that’s what roughing the passer will be from now on.

  18. We gave one away. Welp, new kicker next week. Tie hurts GB i would guess more than the Vikings being as it was in GB. Great job Kirk Cousins rallying the Vikings to what should have been a win….

  19. Thank goodness the refs weren’t allowed to hand this one to the Vikings. Call on Matthews this week was bogus. Way to fight Packers!

  20. That Daniel Carlson fellow may need to look into a new line of work because kicking just aint your thing buddy.

  25. Thes two teams deserve this tie.

    Mccarthy proved again why the other team is always in the game with him at the helm.

    Cousins was junk until he started throwing prayers.

    If Minny is the best defense in the league, there are no defenses. You can walk down the field on them.

    The Packers secondary is improving but still meh.

    Close game but neither team is championship caliber at this point…

  30. The Vikings have had some horrible calls go against them over the years when playing the Packers, especially when Rodgers or Favre were behind center. I’ve always been a Viking fan, but the ridiculous call against Matthews for roughing Cousins was ridiculous. The NFL has turned into a joke.

  31. My Packers didn’t tie this game, the Vikings tied themselves. At least Packers fans are used to kissing their sisters. We don’t mind.

  36. Great game and gutsy performances by both QB’s. Very sad that officiating determined the outcome of the game though.

    The next matchup is going to be unbelievable.

  38. Viking fans won’t admit it but the roughing the passer against Clay was bogus plus took away the game ending interception, there is nobody who knows football that will agree with that call , the game has changed.

  40. It’s simple…the refs threw a flag on Kendricks for the same thing…gotta call it consistently or not at all….I’m sure Clay Matthews well know reputation as a dirty player didn’t help him…

  41. I mean Cousins did pretty good but let’s not talk about who had the edge when one is clearly hobbled. Either way should have been a Vikings loss if the refs weren’t terrible, what’s funny is despite stuff like this happening Minnesota trolls always act like the refs favor GB.

  44. Playing a QB on one leg and getting tins of help from the refs… the Queens manage only a tie. I never want to here one Queen fans talk about refs helping an opponent. The refs gift wrapped you this game and you could not get it done.

  47. This game should have never gone to overtime. This is the saddest day in professional football. The roughing call is a travesty. The ref should be fired immediately. Make him sue for his last paycheck. That guy is a terrible human being.

  48. Next week Treadwell and Carlson will be working much better together. Treadwell will be cooking the burgers while Carlson will be at the drive-thru asking customers if they want fries with their order.

  49. tokyosandblaster says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:46 pm
    After missed kicks and Referee intervention.

    No one watching that game can honestly say the Vikes weren’t helped out. Over. And over. And over. And over.

    The most egregious one was he non call on Smith when he elbowed Davante Adams head on what would have been the clinching touchdown

    /////////////

    Someone get tokyo a tissue

  50. The refs did everything they could to hand this game to the Vikes… but the kicker just kept messing it up… that roughing the passer call on Matthews was total bs… but I will say the Vikes moved the ball very well at times… Diggs was just a beast that the Packers didn’t have an answer for… Overall, a tie was appropriate… cuz both teams played pretty well…

  51. There will be a Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver, and a kicker without a job tomorrow.
    It is time to release #11 Treadwell, this is year 3 for the 1st rounder and he just does not belong in this League!
    And the Rookie Kicker is going to be telling grand kids ho he spent a couple games in the NFL

  52. Completely ridiculous, but the message board champs will find way to justify how even made to OT

    I hate message boards cause of stupidness, but was great game by 2 quality teams but that call on Mathews was nonsense and if you truly vikes fan you will recognize that.

  53. If I was Zimmer I’d leave both Carlson and Treadwell at Lambeau. No plane ride home for either.

    Although this was a tie, in a way its a Viking’s advantage: the now “rubber” game is in Minneapolis.

  56. Much respect Green Bay. I think we can all agree the new Rodgers rule is not working. Kendrick’s and Matthews hits were exactly the same. I think our kicker is ruined now, and I hope cooks OK. Some ? Calls went the Vikings way, but GB was allowed to hold all day, then the refs throw the flag on a ? one. Going into overtime I’d have been happy with a tie, but after outplaying them in OT I’m sure packer fans are happy with the tie

  57. Blame this one on Zimmer boys. D was way too conservative. He should have brought heavy pressure from the get go.

  58. amurdora says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:47 pm
    The football gods gave the NFL what it deserved making Mathews hit roughing the passer. There is no way the NFL survives as the most popular sport in America if that’s what roughing the passer will be from now on.
    _________

    Except that call never should have been made. There is no rule in the book, new or old, that would define that as roughing the passer. Believe me, I don’t like the new rule any more than anyone else, but the new rule did not cause that call to be made. He didn’t land on top of Cousins, so new rule shouldn’t come into play on that play. Nor was the hit too high, too low, or late. So, I don’t know.

  59. The Vikings desperately needed offensive line help, but they ignored high quality linemen and picked a defensive back in the first round (although he appears to be pretty good) and then got a lineman who is a project in the 2nd round. They pass at a chance for another linemen in the 5th round and pick a kicker. Today, those choices came back to bite them hard.

  61. What a joke that Adams had that TD called back. He had possession all the way to the ground. The roughing call on Matthews was an even bigger joke. Viking fans, you are never allowed to whine about the refs helping the Packers again after this robbery. If the refs had gotten either one of those calls right the Pack wins it in regulation. The stolen TD made the Packers settle for a FG, and the outrageous RTP call cost the Pack an INT.

  62. calivike says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    Much respect Green Bay. I think we can all agree the new Rodgers rule is not working. Kendrick’s and Matthews hits were exactly the same.
    _________

    They weren’t exactly the same though. Kendricks pulled Rodgers’ feet from underneath him and then drove is shoulder into Rodgers’ chest. CMII hit him at the waist and didn’t land on top of Cousins.

  64. BTW, that’s 2 weeks in a row the refs have bailed the Packers’ opponent out at Matthews’s expense. On the roughing call on what should’ve been the winning 4th down stop last week, he was going full speed and pulled up the best he could.

  65. I thought both roughing the passer calls were bogus. It did cost the pack the game with the Mathews calls. That rule is ridiculous. As a vikes fan, I thought the Adams pass interference call was bogus as well. Fun game to watch though, suck it ended in a tie.

  66. For everyone complaining about roughing the passer on Mathews, first explain the one on Kendrick’s in the first half.

  67. Karma.
    The roughing the passer call happened because the NFL overreacted to poor Aaron Rodgers hurting his collarbone last year.
    Thank Rodgers for that call.

  68. And yet somehow, someway, I’m sure the Viking fans will still complain about how the officiating against them cost them the win……

  69. Calls on both sides were horrible, phantom roughing passer on both sides. Vikngs need to fire special teams coach. Blocked punt for packer TD and three missed FGs. Greenbay was lucky to come out with a tie. The packer troll who said a one leg Rodgers is better than Cousins, try a little ketchup with your crow.

  71. Vikings 8 penalties for 70 yards.
    Packers 7 penalties for 54 yards.
    Both teams with the new rule roughing the passer.
    But Packer fans are crying about penalties?!

    It would have been an epic game…..if either kicker would have won it for their team. Instead, disappointment all around.

  76. Kirk Cousins is proving why he can win games. That late game surge was incredible.
    ===========
    Uh he threw 2 int’s in the 4th quarter with the game n the line, only to get reprieves from McCarthy and the refs.

  77. Dude wouldn’t have had to miss more than one if the refs didn’t keep the Vikings in it with that bogus 15 yarder on Matthews. Vikings fans were whining about the one on Ridgers, which was obviously correct by the rule (not that the call wasnt BS for football). Matthew’s hit was nothing close to the Vikings hit. All Matthews did was tackle him and the contact started before the ball was released. So, no more whining, Vikings fans. Your team got handed a tie instead of earning the loss.

  78. greenandgoldgirl says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:48 pm
    Thank goodness the refs weren’t allowed to hand this one to the Vikings. Call on Matthews this week was bogus. Way to fight Packers!
    ———————
    If you don’t like that rule, blame you whining QB Rodgers. If he hadn’t complained and whined SO MUCH last year and made a big stink, that would not be a penalty now. That is karma against your team.

  79. usdcoyotesfan says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:54 pm
    What a joke that Adams had that TD called back. He had possession all the way to the ground. The roughing call on Matthews was an even bigger joke. Viking fans, you are never allowed to whine about the refs helping the Packers again after this robbery. If the refs had gotten either one of those calls right the Pack wins it in regulation. The stolen TD made the Packers settle for a FG, and the outrageous RTP call cost the Pack an INT.

    ———————–

    1 more week’s proof that you know nothing about NFL football, and Packer fans are the biggest babies on Earth. Nobody with the slightest bit of NFL rule knowledge would think that was completing the catch. The Matthews tackle is exactly what you “cheez fer branes” were all excited about, hoping the Packers would get a free 1st down every time somebody looked mean at Rodgers. It’s been called several times in the 1st 2 weeks already. The Packers just got theirs.

