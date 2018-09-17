Aaron Donald on Sunday’s shutout: The scary thing is we can get better

AP

The Rams defense was a strong unit in 2017 and there’s an NFC West title to show for it, but one of the goals of this offseason was to get even stronger.

That’s why the team acquired Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and those moves have looked like winners through the first two weeks. They allowed 137 yards and didn’t play in their own territory until the last snap of Sunday’s 34-0 shutout of the Cardinals, which led head coach Sean McVay to say that he “can’t remember the time I’ve seen a defense play that complete from whistle to whistle.”

They didn’t give up a point in the second half of their 33-13 win over the Raiders in the opener either, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn’t believe they’ve reached their full potential yet.

“I feel like we can get even better,” Donald said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, that’s the scary thing.”

The next two weeks find the Chargers and Vikings visiting the Coliseum, so the level of offensive competition will be kicked up a notch. Should the results remain the same, scary will be an apt description for the Rams defense.