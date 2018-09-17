Aaron Rodgers sore, but knee isn’t any worse

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers played with a bulky brace to protect his injured knee and took as few hits as possible. He still endured four sacks and five other hits and ran three times for 8 yards.

But he came out of the tie with the Vikings no worse for wear.

The Packers quarterback said after the game he was sore and “sore in some other spots too, so that’s kind of taken away from the knee pain.” A day later, nothing changed.

Rodgers is “obviously sore, but that’s to be expected. He’s a warrior. What he gave us yesterday was outstanding. I don’t have a read on whether he’s better this week than last week,” head coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers completed 30-of-42 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.