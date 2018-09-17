Andy Reid attributes Patrick Mahomes’ quick success to Alex Smith’s selflessness

Posted by Mike Florio on September 17, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained to PFT on Sunday afternoon the value of sitting and learning for a year. That value was enhanced by who he was learning from, while sitting.

“I will come back to last year and being in that room with Alex [Smith], having that opportunity to see how he worked,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained to reporters on Monday. “For a young guy, that’s invaluable. Alex was not one who was going to hide anything or play games with him or anything like that. He kept it all out in the open and was secure enough, that wasn’t a problem. . . . He came into a good situation with Alex and I said that was priceless for him. There’s no way he could repay Alex with having that experience. That was phenomenal.”

Smith’s compensation for his efforts was a one-way ticket out of town, but he also received a lucrative new contract from his latest new team. That was probably going to be the outcome anyway, regardless of whether Smith had or hadn’t helped Mahomes.

It’s a testament to Smith’s character that he didn’t perceive the younger player as a threat but as a colleague. Mahomes didn’t draft himself to Kansas City; the team selected him, after trading up in round one to do so. Smith did the selfless thing, teaching someone he had no obligation to teach and making it easier for his employer to move on from him.

20 responses to “Andy Reid attributes Patrick Mahomes’ quick success to Alex Smith’s selflessness

  3. And Andy, yet you stabbed him in the back….
    Alex Smith, the quintessential good guy but the eternal bridesmaid.

    I hope after these experiences, he realizes the NFL is a cruel business.

  7. Remember when that awful coach Mike Nolan almost completely ruined a young Alex Smith and even went so far as to question his toughness about not playing through an injury? Yeah at least Nolan wore a cool suit and tie on the sidelines though…That’s what I like about sports -for the most part you either deliver results or you’re gone, no matter what kind of rah rah stuff and image you put out there -the win/loss record takes care of that. As opposed to other parts of life where you can skate by for decades without delivering actual results, based on who you know or which pretty words you say, like some middle managers in the corporate world, or in politics where somebody as ridiculous as Maxine Waters has held a post for years and years.

  9. As a non-chiefs fan, you have to give Alex Smith all the credit in the world for being a good teammate. His focus was on winning as much as possible, knowing full well every player is one tackle away from an injury. Knowing his team stood a better chance of cohesion by being focused and mentoring his positional colleague, that’s the sign of a great locker room. Alex Smith was benched in favor of kaepernick, and moved to k.c. class act all the way. A good locker room is the only way to be a champion. Never has a super bowl champ had an unorganized locker room. Smith should be the standard in how to unselfishly compete to make the team better. I’m glad the Colts won yesterday, but Alex Smith wins at life. And god, mahomes can ball. A really good story. We all saw the opposite in Favre and Rogers.

  10. As opposed to how the insecure little weasel on the Patriots treated his teammates that played his position. He knew that if they played it would out him as a system (albeit a very good one) QB. See Cassel, Matt. He did great under Belichick. Never to be a starter quality QB once he was not in that system with that coach. His apologists called it his uber competitiveness but the non fan boys know it for what it is.

  13. Reid has made a lot of money in this league, won a lot of regular season games. But sorry Chiefs fans, he will never bring it home. How many years now? Mahomes looks like a stud. But this is a well traveled path for Reid.

  15. Yawn, Brady is known as a mentor and most of his backups have made big money elsewhere as a result. You must be thinking of guys like Favre or Roethelisberger who treat younger QBs like garbage.

  16. If I was paid millions and millions over the years for never winning anything significant, I’d be gracious. humble and helpful too. I would imagine Sam Bradford is a really nice and helpful guy as well.

  17. Last year I watched Mahomes first start against Denver. His mechanics were so good and his arm was off the charts. I thought, aught oh, the AFC West is in big trouble. I don’t think I was wrong. This guy is special!

    Broncos Fan

  18. I applaud the players who do that, though also understand when they don’t. I read a great article from Chris Kluwe when he was competing against Marquette King for the Raiders punter job after Lechler moved on to the Texans. In the article he mentioned how he noticed something King was doing wrong and how he felt conflicted about telling him about it, since it was a competition. In the end he gave him some advice, and King ended up beating Kluwe out for the job in camp. So it’s such a tough position to be in that I don’t blame some players when they give the cold shoulder to a backup that is fighting for their job.

  19. Whatever. Smith isn’t fit to sniff Mahomes’ jock. Captain Checkdown lost many key games for the Chiefs by being too afraid to throw the ball down the field to wide open receivers.

  20. Stand up guy. Meanwhile Big “But I don’t need a motorcycle helmet” Ben openly refuses to help Rudolph the red-nosed bust and Brady cried and cried until they finally traded Jimmy G away. Not because he was that good, simply because he was getting more media attention than Tommy.

