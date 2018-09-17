Antonio Brown to Twitter critic: Trade me, find out how I’d do elsewhere

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown left the locker room before talking to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he surfaced on Monday to respond to a critic on Twitter.

Brown was spotted in a heated conversation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner had finished the day with nine catches for 67 yards while being targeted 17 times by Ben Roethlisberger. That leaves Brown with 18 catches for 160 yards on the year, which is well off his standard from previous seasons.

Some combination of those things led a Twitter user whose bio indicates he used to work for the Steelers to opine that Brown should “thank his lucky stars” that he is on a team with Roethlisberger and that he wouldn’t have put up such prolific numbers over his career had he landed with a different team. Brown fired back on Monday.

“Trade me let’s find out,” Brown wrote.

A trade involving Brown seems highly unlikely for many reasons and there’s no reason at present to think the tweet reflects Brown’s actual desire for one. It’s another piece to what’s been an unhappy and drama-filled start to the season in Pittsburgh.