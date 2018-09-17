Bears lead Seahawks 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bears started off red hot, marching right down the field on their opening drive. Since then, the home fans have had more to cheer with their team on defense.

The Bears lead only 10-3 after Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski hit a 56-yard field on the final play of the half.

Seattle has five first downs and 79 yards, with 37 yards coming on the final drive of the half.

The Bears have five sacks of Russell Wilson, who went 7-of-14 for 68 yards. Khalil Mack has three tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, and Danny Trevathan has four tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

Wilson has taken 11 sacks in the first six quarters of the season.

But the Seahawks defense has kept it close, allowing 73 yards on Chicago’s first drive but only 81 yards the rest of the first half. (Seattle had three penalties for 23 yards in the Bears’ 96-yard touchdown drive.)

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin has two interceptions of Mitchell Trubisky, who is 13-of-20 for 112 yards with a touchdown.

His shovel pass to Trey Burton went for an easy 3-yard touchdown, and Cody Parkey added a 25-yard field goal with 1:07 remaining in the first half.