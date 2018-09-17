Bears overwhelm Russell Wilson, Seahawks offense in 24-17 victory

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on September 17, 2018, 11:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

Khalil Mack and the Bears defense harassed and flustered Russell Wilson to the tune of six sacks as Chicago earned a 24-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

A patchwork defense that was missing Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and last week’s starting right cornerback Tre Flowers actually held up relatively well against Chicago, but Seattle’s offense was missing in action against the Bears. Wilson has harassed all night as Mack and Danny Trevathan both stripped Wilson of the football on a pair of sacks, with Trevathan’s fumble being recovered by the Bears.

Seattle gained most of its yardage in the fourth quarter as they attempted to rally from behind. They had just 80 yards through three quarters and were held to one single offensive yard gained in the entire third quarter.

Mitchell Trubisky hit Trey Burton for a 3-yard touchdown on a shovel pass and Cody Parkey‘s 25-yard field goal gave Chicago an early 10-0 lead. The Bears defense sacked Wilson five times in the first half as Seattle’s offense could barely function over the first 30 minutes of the game. A 56-yard field goal from Sebastian Janikowski made it a 10-3 game at the break.

Trubisky finished with 200 yards passing with two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice by Shaquill Griffin.

Despite the complete offensive ineffectiveness of Seattle in the third quarter, the Bears weren’t able to extend their lead until the early fourth. Trubisky hit Anthony Miller for a 10-yard score to make it a 17-3 game.

The Seahawks would finally get their offense moving as Wilson led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to make it a one-score game again. However, a pick-six from Wilson to Prince Amukamara on a pass intended for running back Rashaad Penny went 49 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach at 24-10.

Wilson would hit rookie tight end Will Dissly for a late touchdown in garbage time to cap the scoring. He finished the game 22 of 36 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Bears overwhelm Russell Wilson, Seahawks offense in 24-17 victory

  4. Worst announcers I’ve ever heard. I don’t want to hear things like making a house call on a touchdown and all the other crap they’ve said. Poor production of the broadcast, missed several plays while they told stories about utter nonsense. Horrible.

    Also, that drop-kick the Seahawks did to kick it off was a great play. So much talk the first two weeks of long returns and you saw because of the formation restrictions and everything else that kick really changed the kickoff return. Buried the Bears at the 15 and opens up onside kicks as a real threat from the formation keeping the return team honest. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more teams trying this out in the upcoming weeks.

  7. Russell Wilson is getting exposed. He’s just an average QB without a top 3 defense supporting him. That last touchdown was a gimme. The Bears let him run out the clock.

  8. Just had to recycle this one:

    kamthechancellor says:
    August 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    The season can’t come soon enough. Then 90% of you will go back into witness protection after Wilson starts racking up the MVP votes. (I’m talking to you fake fans from Clara.)

    ——————————————————————————————

    Now I’d like kamthechancellor and seaboymike to explain to me how this is not a team in a very steep decline. They truly looked awful tonight.

  10. “Bears overwhelm Russell Wilson Seahawks offense!”

    That title says it all…WE SUCK!!

    Out of sync the ENTIRE game, Pete Carroll NEEDS to get this team on the same page on offense and defense. COMPLETE embarrassment!

  11. Seattle’s Defense did well and kept them in the game…Chicago should wonder how they dominated time of possession and dominated Seattle’s offense but couldn’t put the game away until the very end…the very end.

  14. As Trubisky gets more experience and comfortable under the new offense, the Bears are a team to be feared into the 2019 season.

    The defense right now, though…

  16. 0-2 lmao.🍗 seahawks will finish the season 2-14 and will get the number one overall pick in the draft next year. It’s time to draft a real pocket qb that can read the whole field and isn’t just trying to run for first downs. Everyone said it, Wilson is a bum without a number one defense that was one of the greatest of all time. Now that the the defense is average, Russell is worse than mediocre. The whole world knew Russell is an overrated hypejob. He got outplayed by the bears qb that everyone thinks is a bum. Lol.🍔

  17. The Mack trade is the worst in NFL history. Stop blaming Gruden. Reggie McKenzie was in charge of their salary cap and he drafted him. It was his job to get the contract done, nt Gruden’s. If he bowed down to Gruden it just shows that he’s a cowardly buffoon.

    How is Gruden supposed to do 3 full time jobs? Gm, offensive coordinator, and head coach? Why should he take the blame if their current GM is an idiot?

  26. I think Russ has the ability to lead this team, and it shows when he has time that he can make the big throws. But, the sorry excuse of a line is just too porous, and he’s put too much of his scrambling on tape that teams can exploit it all night long with just an average pass rush. Then when you throw in elite rushers like Mack and Von Miller, and goodnight.

    I did’t think they’d be a lock for anything this year, with it obviously being a growth year. But I didn’t think the *offense* would be *this* bad. The defense has been decent, given that there are a bunch of unknowns on that side of the ball. Griffin’s 2 picks tonight were stellar, and they kept Cohen and Howard somewhat contained.

    At any rate, it’s going to be a long season. Given how parity works in the NFL, they’ll have another shot at the whole “dynasty” thing again in 7-8 years if they play their cards right.

  29. Lots of loudmouth 2012s hiding right now. Russ looks mediocre at best.

    31 fanbases in the NFL laughing and smiling at the misfortune of the Seahawks..

    It’s called Karma, look into it.

    One Year Dynasty.

  31. Seattle got most of their yards when Chicago was playing prevent defense. IOW those were yards gifted to Seattle in order to make them use as much time as possible. In the end, Seattle needed an onside kick but even if they recovered it, they may only have one hail Mary pass left.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!