Bears strike first, take 7-0 lead over Seattle

AP

The Bears opened tonight’s game just like they did in last week’s nationally televised game.

They drove right down the field on the Seahawks, going 96 yards on 10 plays after an ill-advised fair catch by Tarik Cohen at the 4-yard line.

Mitchell Trubisky was 6-for-7 for 50 yards and a touchdown on the drive. He also ran for 17 yards on third down to keep the drive alive.

The second-year quarterback’s touchdown pass came on a well-designed, well-executed play. It started as a zone read and ended with a shovel pass to Trey Burton for an easy 3-yard touchdown.

The Bears outgained the Seahawks 91 yards to 45 yards in the first quarter.

Russell Wilson went 3-of-6 for 26 yards.