Bears take 17-3 lead on second Mitchell Trubisky TD pass

The Seahawks had six plays, no first downs, 1 yard and two punts in the third quarter. They escaped still trailing 10-3, but only 45 seconds into the fourth quarter, Chicago seemingly put away the game with another touchdown.

The Bears lead 17-3 on Anthony Miller‘s 10-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky.

It was Trubisky’s second touchdown pass of the night, a new career high. His first was a 3-yard shovel pass to Trey Burton in the first quarter.

Trubisky has completed 23 of 31 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions to go with the two touchdowns.

Through three quarters, the Seahawks had only five first downs and 80 total yards.

Russell Wilson went 9-of-20 for 69 yards in the first three quarters.