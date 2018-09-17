Breshad Perriman working out in Washington

Getty Images

Former first-rounder Breshad Perriman hasn’t found a job yet, but he’s finding a long list of team who want to get a closer look at him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Ravens wide receiver is working out for Washington today.

Perriman has had previous visits with the Eagles, Jets, Giants, and Bills, to no avail.

The Eagles are one of the thinnest teams in the league at the position, and they signed Kamar Aiken last week instead. Washington was hit with injuries early, and brought back Brian Quick.

Perriman caught 43 passes in three seasons with the Ravens.