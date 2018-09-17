Browns sign Rod Streater

Getty Images

The Browns traded Josh Gordon to the Patriots on Monday in a move that netted them a 2019 fifth-round pick and opened a spot in their wide receiver group.

In their official announcement of the trade, the Browns also announced who will be filling that opening. They’ve signed veteran wideout Rod Streater.

Streater spent the offseason and summer with the Bills, but failed to make the cut to 53 players at the start of September. The same was true in 2017, so his last regular season work came in 16 games with the 49ers during the 2016 season. He had 18 catches for 191 yards that year and set a career bests with 60 catches, 888 yards and four touchdowns during the 2013 season.

Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley and Derrick Willies round out the wide receiver group in Cleveland.