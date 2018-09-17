Browns working out kickers today, #asexpected

Getty Images

This week’s kicker caravan is already heading to Cleveland (though there are probably more stops).

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are working out kickers, with Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos among the applicants for a job that isn’t vacant yet.

That list could includes others, but not former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, who declined the chance to work out for them as he waits for the “right team.”

After Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points Sunday, a change would be no surprise. He also had a potential game-winner in the opener against Pittsburgh blocked.

That means in two games — a tie and a three-point loss — Gonzalez has left 11 points on the field for the 0-1-1 Browns.