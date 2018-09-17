Cowboys working out quarterback Landry Jones

AP

The Cowboys are working out a group of wide receivers today, which we already knew would include former Cowboys wideout Brice Butler.

But when you have a bunch of receivers together, you need someone to throw to them.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, former Steelers quarterback Landry Jones was among the players working out Monday.

Jones was let go in final cuts this year, as the Steelers elected to part ways with Ben Roethlisberger‘s sounding board in favor of second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph.

The Cowboys have kept second-year Cooper Rush and rookie Mike White behind starter Dak Prescott, and some experience there couldn’t hurt.